Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Candelario is dealing with knee tendinitis that is "progressively not getting better" and "maybe a bit worse," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario -- who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates -- was removed from a game last week with the knee issue, and it has continued to nag at him. Bell noted that Candelario is still able to play but added that the infielder will be re-evaluated later Wednesday as the club decides how to best handle the situation. With Noelvi Marte looking likely to return from an 80-game suspension Thursday to provide the club another option at third base, it's possible the Reds will choose to put Candelario on the injured list if they determine his knee would improve with some extended rest.