Manager David Bell said Candelario was removed from Tuesday's win over the Pirates due to tendinitis, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario appeared to be in a bit of pain while running the bases during Tuesday's game, eventually leading to his removal during the eighth inning. However, the Reds' skipper noted that the 30-year-old infielder is not at risk of spending time on the injured list, and he seemed confident that the injury will go away relatively quickly. Should Candelario have to miss any games, Santiago Espinal figures to be the next man up to start at third base.