Candelario went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

Candelario gave the Reds a three-run lead in the fourth inning, when he took a 91 mph fastball from Cade Povich deep to center field for a 415-foot solo shot. Candelario has a .447 OPS across 74 plate appearances this season, but Friday's homer may be a sign of things to come for the 31-year-old.