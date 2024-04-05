Manager David Bell said after Thursday's game against the Phillies that he's hopeful Candelario is just dealing with a hyperextension of his right elbow and he will be evaluated ahead of Friday's game against the Mets, according to Bally Sports Cincinnati.

Candelario felt a stinger during a swing in his final at-bat Thursday, and then on the next pitch, he hit a double but was replaced on defense as the team didn't want him throwing anymore that night due to the injury. Bell said he was hopeful that this would just be a minor issue for Candelario, but more information should become available before this weekend's home series.