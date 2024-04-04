Candelario was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to an injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario appeared to wince and point at his right side after a swing during the top of eighth inning. He was able to finish the at-bat, resulting in a double, but he was replaced on defense when the Reds took the field in the bottom of the frame. Cincinnati's medical staff will take a closer look at him, and more information about his injury should be available after Wednesday's contest.