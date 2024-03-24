Candelario started at third base and went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Candelario, who launched his first spring home run, took a while to get the bat going, but he appears locked in. After going 2-for-25 (.080) over his first 10 Cactus League games, Candelario is 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits in his last four appearances. At the time he signed as a free agent, the 30-year-old corner infielder was expected to bounce between first and third base (with occasional starts at DH), but the 80-game suspension handed out to Noelvi Marte means Candelario will primarily handle the hot corner for the first three months of the season.