Candelario signed a contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Adding Candelario is an interesting move for the Reds, who already have a plethora of young infield talent at the major-league level. Candelario slashed .251/.336/.471 with 22 homers and 70 RBI between the Nationals and Cubs last season. He's capable of playing either corner infield position -- though he has far more experience at third -- and his arrival could signal a potential plan for the Reds to move on from Christian Encarnacion-Strand or Noelvi Marte (hamstring).