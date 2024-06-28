Candelario (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.

It's the third straight day on the bench for Candelario, who has been dealing with hamstring tendinitis since last week. There are no indications to this point that he might require a trip to the 10-day injured list, so consider him day-to-day for now. Noelvi Marte and Spencer Steer are again handling the infield corners for the Reds on Friday.