Cincinnati manager Terry Francona suggested Thursday that Candelario and Gavin Lux could be part of a platoon at third base, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Francona wants to get as many competent bats into the lineup as possible, but that's shaping up to be a tricky task. Christian Encarnacion-Strand (three HRs, 1.000 OPS) has hit well this spring and looks like the best option for first base, which removes a potential option for Candelario, who could slot in at designated hitter if Spencer Steer (shoulder) is not ready for the start of the regular season. Lux can move around -- second base or left field -- which would allow both he and Candelario to be in the lineup against righties. There are a few moving parts that should be sorted out in the next two weeks.