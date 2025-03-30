Candelario served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Candelario, who started Opening Day at third base, moved to DH on Saturday, when Spencer Steer was given a rest day. Steer is dealing with a wonky shoulder that's limiting him to DH for now. Candelario will see time at third base, first base and DH, while the Reds cope with Steer's situation and Austin Hays' calf injury. Gavin Lux, who is also expected to get starts at the hot corner, has been filling in for Hays in left field. There are moving parts to consider with respect to Candelario, who has three hits, two walks and three RBI through eight plate appearances.