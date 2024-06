Candelario (tendinitis) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Candelario will be on the bench for the second game in a row while he deals with unspecified tendinitis. Reds manager David Bell already said that Candelario isn't at any major risk of landing on the injured list, so the expectation is that the veteran corner infielder will be good to go for Friday's series opener versus the Red Sox coming out of Thursday's team off day.