With Noelvi Marte serving an 80-game suspension to begin the season, Candelario will be the primary third baseman for the first three months of the season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reds manager David Bell repeatedly has stressed that Candelario will play a lot, but this just solidifies what position he'll play, instead of Candelario playing multiple positions to get his time. Jonathan India, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are all also capable of playing third in a pinch.