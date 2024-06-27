Candelario (hamstring) isn't in the Reds' lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Candelario has been dealing with hamstring tendinitis for the past week, and while the team still doesn't plan on placing the 30-year-old on the injured list, his injury will cause him to miss a second consecutive game. Spencer Steer will get the nod at first base as a result, allowing Nick Martini to start in left field and bat fifth.