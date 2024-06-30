Candelario (hamstring) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After missing out on four straight starts due to hamstring tendinitis, Candelario will draw back into the lineup in a non-defensive role as he makes his fifth start of the season at DH. With Noelvi Marte recently completing his 80-game suspension and likely to see the bulk of the starts at third base moving forward, Candelario could end up picking up most of his playing time at either DH or first base, which should help aid his recovery from the hamstring issue.