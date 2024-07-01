Candelario started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Candelario sat out four consecutive games due to a hamstring injury before returning Sunday. Once he's ready to play the field, it won't be as the club's primary third baseman. While Candelario was out, Noelvi Marte was reinstated from a suspension and became the regular starter at third base. That means Candelario will move to either DH or first base.