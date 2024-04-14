Share Video

Candelario went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Candelario returned to action after being held out of Friday's game and was back in the leadoff spot despite a season-opening slump. He entered the game on a 1-for-16 run and without a hit in 10 straight at-bats.

