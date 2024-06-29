Candelario (hamstring) isn't in the Reds' lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager David Bell said Friday that Candelario is trending toward a return for Sunday's series finale, so it isn't too surprising to see the 30-year-old infielder absent from Saturday's lineup. Spencer Steer will once again get the nod at first base, and Noelvi Marte will cover the hot corner.