Candelario started at first base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Mariners.

Candelario, who has one hit in his last 32 at-bats and is batting .117, has managed to get regular opportunities all season thanks to injuries. His 60 at-bats rank fourth on the team. Just as the Reds got healthy and it looked like Candelario would lose playing time, the team placed first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. With Spencer Steer's shoulder limiting him to designated hitter, Candelario could be the primary first baseman while Encarnacion-Strand is out.