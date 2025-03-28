Candelario started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco.

Candelario was part of crowded corner infield spots during spring training, but a late injury to outfielder Austin Hays (calf) led to Gavin Lux playing left field Thursday. That should give Candelario a near-daily role at third base, first base of DH in the early going. He underwhelmed overall at the plate in 2024, his first with the Reds, but he managed to hit the 20-homer mark for a second consecutive season.