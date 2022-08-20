Kuhnel (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits in Friday's loss to the Pirates. He was charged with a blown save and a loss while recording just one out.

Kuhnel served up an RBI double to Kevin Newman and was charged with another run while Ross Detwiler was on the mound. The 27-year-old righty had allowed just two runs over his previous 9.2 innings but saw his ERA jump to 5.73 after Friday's short outing. He's blown two of his three save chances on the year. Alexis Diaz, who has two saves this month, recorded one out during the seventh inning.