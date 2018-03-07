Reds' Jose Peraza: Working to improve approach

Peraza, who is currently atop the depth chart at shortstop for the Reds, worked on improving his approach at the plate throughout the offseason and spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

"I want to take more pitches. I'm focused on being more selective," Peraza said. "I don't want to chase pitches out of the strike zone. That's what I've been working on right now. When the season starts, the on-base percentage has to be better. I'm focused on that and getting on base more too." In order to keep the starting job at shortstop, Peraza will need to become a more consistent hitter in 2018. that will include getting on base at a higher clip, which would allow him to take advantage of his speed on a regular basis. The Reds have top prospect Nick Senzel taking a lot of reps at shortstop this spring, which may only leave Peraza with a few months to prove that he can hit enough to stick as a regular.