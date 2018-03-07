Reds' Jose Peraza: Working to improve approach
Peraza, who is currently atop the depth chart at shortstop for the Reds, worked on improving his approach at the plate throughout the offseason and spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
"I want to take more pitches. I'm focused on being more selective," Peraza said. "I don't want to chase pitches out of the strike zone. That's what I've been working on right now. When the season starts, the on-base percentage has to be better. I'm focused on that and getting on base more too." In order to keep the starting job at shortstop, Peraza will need to become a more consistent hitter in 2018. that will include getting on base at a higher clip, which would allow him to take advantage of his speed on a regular basis. The Reds have top prospect Nick Senzel taking a lot of reps at shortstop this spring, which may only leave Peraza with a few months to prove that he can hit enough to stick as a regular.
More News
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: To play against Cleveland on Friday•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Leaves Venezuelan winter league•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Playing shortstop in winter ball•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Smacks fifth homer in win over Brewers•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Drives in three, scores twice Thursday•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...