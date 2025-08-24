Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Will Banfield will handle the catching duties for Cincinnati on Sunday after Trevino started behind the plate in each of the previous seven games behind the plate while going 4-for-24 with three RBI and a run scored. Trevino should continue to see the bulk of the playing time at catcher while top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) is on the injured list.