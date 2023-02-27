Newman (illness) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Newman didn't appear in the Reds' first two Cactus League games over the weekend after he missed a few workouts due to a bout with food poisoning, but the veteran infielder looks like he's good to go heading into the first full week of exhibition play. The 29-year-old is the likely frontrunner for the Opening Day starting nod at shortstop, though he'll have to fend off Jose Barrero for those duties during spring training.