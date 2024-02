Stoudt was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stoudt really struggled in 2023, posting a 6.23 ERA at Triple-A Louisville and a 9.58 ERA during his brief time with the Reds. The 26-year-old has been a prospect of some significance in the past, so perhaps he'll draw some interest on waivers.