Stoudt allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Stoudt wasn't built up to a starter's workload, but it was a rough third inning that ended his spot start. He's struggled to a 9.90 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB through 10 big-league innings across three appearances (two starts) this season. Ben Lively (pectoral) is on the injured list, but it's unclear if Stoudt will continue to fill the vacancy in the Reds' rotation or if another pitcher will get a chance. If he gets another start, it's likely to be at home versus the Padres.