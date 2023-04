Stoudt is scheduled to make his MLB debut in a start Wednesday against the Rays.

Luke Weaver (forearm) was supposed to come off the IL and work that game, but he's apparently not ready to do so. Stoudt, 25, holds a career minor-league ERA of 4.11 and has issued nine walks in 11 innings (three starts) this season at Triple-A Louisville. He's an unappealing fantasy streaming option for Wednesday's emergency assignment versus Tampa Bay.