Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander gave up more than three earned runs for the first time this season as he saw his quality start streak end at four, but Castillo exited with the score tied 4-4 after throwing 103 pitches (61 strikes). He has struck out at least six batters in five of his last six outings, posting a 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch, and Castillo seems just about back to top form after his delayed start to the campaign due to a sore shoulder.