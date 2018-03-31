Reds' Luis Castillo: Gives up six in loss
Castillo earned a loss in his first start of the season Saturday against the Nationals, striking out six but allowing six runs on six hits, a walk and two homers.
Castillo received a lot of helium this draft season after a strong showing in 15 starts last season, but his first start of the year was a disappointment. There will be few assignments more difficult for Castillo this year than facing the Nationals' lineup in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, but the 25-year-old didn't come close to navigating the matchup successfully. He was jumped on right away with a three-run home run by Matt Adams in the first inning. He proceeded to allow a run in three of the next four innings, including a solo shot by Trea Turner, and was pulled after the fifth. His six strikeouts provided something of a silver lining, and it would be wrong to penalize the youngster too much for one poor performance against a tough lineup. He'll look to get back on track in an easier assignment April 6 against the Pirates at PNC Park.
