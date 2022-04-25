Castillo (shoulder) tossed 2.1 innings Sunday in his rehab start for High-A Dayton, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Castillo needed 48 pitches to retire seven of the 11 batters he faced in his first game action at any level since spring training. He pumped in 27 of his pitches for strikes Sunday, and the Reds will likely want to see him show improved efficiency while simultaneously upping his pitch count in his next rehab start. Castillo could move up to Triple-A Louisville for that outing, which would likely be his last before he comes off the 10-day injured list and slots into the Cincinnati rotation.