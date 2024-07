Mailey was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a herniated disc in his back.

Maile was removed from Thursday's contest with what was initially deemed a hip injury but further evaluation revealed he's dealing with a herniated disc. The injury and subsequent IL stint means that Maile won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. Austin Wynns was brought up from Triple-A and should operate as Tyler Stephenson's primary backup.