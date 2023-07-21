Maile went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Maile got the Reds on the board with a two-run shot off Alex Cobb in the bottom of the third and later added two singles, giving him his first three-hit game of the season. The catcher was 0-for-11 at the plate in July coming in while the home run was his first since May 20 against the Yankees. It marked Maile's fourth multi-hit game of his 2023 campaign. He's caught all nine starts of rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott, who has a sterling 2.10 ERA and given the starting rotation a lift.