Maile was removed from Thursday's game in the seventh inning after sustaining a side injury near his right hip, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Maile said he was uncomfortable all day and felt pain on the follow through of his swing that produced an inning-ending groundout in the bottom of the sixth inning. He remained in the game but was eventually removed the next inning. Maile described it as a nerve hurting on the lower right side of his hip. He received treatment following the game and reports feeling better already.