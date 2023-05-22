Maile went 1-for-3 with a steal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.
It was the first steal since 2019 for Maile, who's started three of the Reds' last four games behind the plate, with Tyler Stephenson getting more time at DH. The 32-year-old Maile has made the most of his expanded role, going 4-for-10 with two homers and four RBI in that span. While it's still hard to envision Maile becoming a regular fantasy option, he's gotten off to a nice start this season, slashing .286/.348/.548 with five RBI and six runs scored through 46 plate appearances.