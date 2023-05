Maile went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Maile extended Cincinnati's lead to 2-0 with an RBI double in the second inning. He'd add a home run, his second of the season, off Austin Gomber in the fifth. It was a solid showing from Maile in a rare start -- he's typically the Reds' third catching option behind Tyler Stephenson and Curt Casili. The veteran backstop is now slashing a solid .278/.333/.500 through 39 plate appearances this season.