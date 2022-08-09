The Reds placed Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left calf strain.
Moustakas was one of the three Reds that was either scratched from the lineup or lifted early in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Mets with an injury, and though Kyle Farmer (neck) and Jonathan India (hamstring) are back in action Tuesday, Moustakas wasn't as fortunate. He'll now be sidelined until at least Aug. 19 due to the calf issue, paving the way for Donovan Solano to take over as the Reds' primary designated hitter.