Moustakas left Friday's game against the Rockies with a heel contusion, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I don't know if he got stepped on or he jammed it into the base," manager David Bell said. "He did have it examined after the game, but everything was negative."

Moustakas appeared to be walking gingerly around first base early on in the game and was ultimately lifted before the bottom of the fifth inning. Fortunately, it does not sound like a serious injury. That being said, Moustakas just had a different injury scare Thursday (shoulder), so it would not be a surprise if the Reds played it safe and held him out Saturday even if he's feeling better.