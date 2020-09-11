site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Leaves with foot contusion
Moustakas left Thursday's game against the Cubs with a foot contusion, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The injury occurred when the infielder was hit by a pitch on his foot in the fourth inning. It's yet to be determined if Moustakas will miss time beyond Thursday.
