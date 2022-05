The Reds reinstated Moustakas from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moustakas was placed on the IL on Monday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Reds a day later after he either tested out of MLB's COVID-19 protocols or shed any symptoms that may have been related to the virus. Given the brevity of his absence, Moustakas should immediately settle back into an everyday role in the corner infield.