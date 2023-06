Lodolo (lower leg) will begin a rehab program in Arizona on Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

An MRI taken Wednesday was encouraging, and he's been cleared to take off his walking boot in the next few days. There isn't much clarity regarding his return date, but Lodolo isn't expected back until at least August. The 25-year-old lefty held a 6.29 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 34.1 innings before being shut down due to a stress reaction in his left tibia.