Lodolo (tibia) will pitch during the Reds' Cactus League game versus the Guardians on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo said after a sim game Wednesday that he still doesn't quite feel 100 percent, but manager David Bell said Lodolo has the green light to pitch in exhibition games. It will take time for him to build back up to a starter's workload, and Bell noted the left-hander isn't in the mix to start the Reds' first five regular-season games. Bell brought up April 9 against Milwaukee as a possible date for Lodolo's regular-season debut, but that may change depending on how the rest of the spring plays out for him.