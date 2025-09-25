Lodolo was removed from Thursday's start against the Pirates in the seventh inning with an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo was visited by the trainer after striking out Andrew McCutchen to lead off the top of the seventh inning and eventually walked off the field. It's unclear what happened, but blisters have been an issue for Lodolo in the past, so it's possible another one popped up. The Reds should have more on his condition shortly. Lodolo was dominant before being removed, striking out 12 while yielding just two hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless frames.