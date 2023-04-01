Lodolo (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out nine.

The lefty had trouble putting hitters away in the first inning, needing 35 pitches to get through the frame. Lodolo settled in from there and racked up an impressive 22 swinging strikes on 109 total pitches. He threw his changeup more and noted after the game that he had been working on the change and felt he found the pitch late in spring training. If the changeup comes along, Lodolo could break out. He is already looking like a big part of the Reds' future.