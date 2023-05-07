Lodolo did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Lodolo was unable to make it through the fourth inning Saturday, marking his shortest outing of the season. Once again, he was plagued by the long ball, giving up solo homers to Hanser Alberto and Seby Zavala prior to exiting. Lodolo has now given up multiple home runs in four straight starts while only pitching more than five frames once in seven appearances. Though Lodolo has shown excellent strikeout stuff (12.32 K/9), his fantasy value is capped by his pitiful 2.64 HR/9 and 6.29 ERA.