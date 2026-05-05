Lodolo (finger) expects no limitations when he makes his season debut Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who has been rehabbing from a blister on his left index finger, met with team officials following Saturday's rehab start for Triple-A Louisville and is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list to start against the Astros. The left-hander threw 79 pitches in the rehab outing, including "16 or 17" sliders, which is the pitch that originally caused the blister.