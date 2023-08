Lodolo (tibia) has officially been pulled off his rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo suffered another stress reaction in his left tibia during his third rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, which is the same injury that has kept him out for the bulk of the season. While no timetable has been established, it seems unlikely at this point that he'll be able to make it back before the end of the regular season.