Lodolo did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Phillies. He struck out 12.

The bullpen squandered the lead in the ninth, but Lodolo was at his most dominant yet as a big leaguer. He set the tone early, striking out the side in the first inning, and finished with 20 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes on 106 total pitches. Lodolo talked after his first start about how his changeup was coming along, and it's looking like a real weapon for him to complement his fastball and stellar curveball. The lefty has a 1.50 ERA and 21:4 K:BB through two starts (12 innings).