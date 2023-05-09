Lodolo's next start has been pushed back from Thursday to Saturday due to left calf soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo will get a couple extra days of rest -- and treatment for the calf issue -- after struggling in his last turn through the Reds' rotation Saturday against the White Sox. He's now set to face the Marlins instead of the Mets with this alteration. Ben Lively, called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, seems likely to start in Lodolo's place Thursday versus New York.