Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Lodolo (leg) will remain in a walking boot for the next two weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This update from Bell stems from a scheduled two-week checkup on the stress reaction in Lodolo's left tibia. There's no timetable yet for when he might resume throwing, and it's safe to say now that it won't happen before mid-June. With the buildup required once he does finally pick up a baseball again, the 25-year-old left-hander can probably be ruled out until sometime around the All-Star break.