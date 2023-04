Lodolo (2-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-2 win over the Phillies. He struck out six.

Lodolo has now allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings this season, good for a 2.12 ERA. While that figure will likely increase as the season goes on, the former first-round draft pick has lived up to the billing so far. Next up is a home tilt against the undefeated Rays on Tuesday.