Lodolo allowed three runs on five hits over five-plus innings during Sunday's loss to Oakland. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Lodolo was in line for his third win before the Reds' bullpen coughed up the lead. It was his first start of the year without issuing a walk and he improved his season K:BB to 44:9 through 30.2 frames. Lodolo was once again cursed by the long ball Sunday; the three runs against him came on two homers, including Jesus Aguilar's two-run shot in the first inning. Lodolo didn't allow a home run in his first two starts but has been taken deep eight times in his last four outings.